Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 9,383 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Teza Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,383 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 196.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,262,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,622,000 after buying an additional 9,444,232 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 458.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,479,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,662,000 after buying an additional 2,035,885 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 84.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,255,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,871,000 after buying an additional 1,494,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,624,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,711,440,000 after buying an additional 946,916 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $58,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $608,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,856.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $355,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,469 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,975 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Shares of HIG stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.09. 129,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,132. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $69.94. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.