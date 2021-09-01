Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.20.

HOOK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 14,812 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $9,149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 24,481 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. 47.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HOOK traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.82. 1,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,532. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.41. Hookipa Pharma has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 47.02% and a negative net margin of 304.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

