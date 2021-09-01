L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Position Raised by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 39,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 211.0% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $322,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.77.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.45. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $235.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total transaction of $14,165,867.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,271,647.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $555,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 326,481 shares of company stock worth $72,558,324. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

