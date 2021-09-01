Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,366 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,788 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.6% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.92.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UHS traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,486. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.51. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.47 and a 52-week high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

