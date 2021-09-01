Segantii Capital Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 599.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 360,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,800 shares during the quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 241.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,800,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $58,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394,640 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $10,839,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $54,593,000 after purchasing an additional 726,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.82.

NYSE:F remained flat at $$13.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 839,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,572,616. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20. The company has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

