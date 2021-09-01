Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $1.49 Million Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Allegion by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Allegion by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

ALLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $138.67 price target on Allegion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.95.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.00. 8,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $94.01 and a 52-week high of $144.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.40. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $401,404.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,692,485.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 11,364 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,125 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.