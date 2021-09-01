Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter worth $59,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter worth $517,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 8.7% during the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 3.4% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 3.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

EHC traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $79.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,063. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $60.44 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.94.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

