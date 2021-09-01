Bintex Futures (BNTX) Achieves Market Cap of $126,007.00

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 1st. In the last week, Bintex Futures has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can now be bought for $1.25 or 0.00002638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bintex Futures has a total market capitalization of $126,007.00 and approximately $3,670.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00063544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.30 or 0.00135653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.83 or 0.00162071 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,477.45 or 0.07335830 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,498.42 or 1.00199829 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.58 or 0.01009579 BTC.

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

