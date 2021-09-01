Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.51 billion.Super Micro Computer also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.280-$0.480 EPS.

Shares of SMCI stock traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $37.73. 2,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,503. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.51. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.10.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.75.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $119,677.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,682.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Super Micro Computer stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 313.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Super Micro Computer worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.