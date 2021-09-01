CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $7.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.40. The stock had a trading volume of 387,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,984,937. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.49. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $115.25 and a 12-month high of $289.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -382.83 and a beta of 1.23.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total transaction of $1,728,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total transaction of $33,700,493.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 276,334 shares of company stock worth $70,402,213. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CrowdStrike stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.02% of CrowdStrike worth $1,146,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRWD. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $277.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.15.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

