Insider Buying: Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Director Buys 500 Shares of Stock

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Director Burke W. Whitman purchased 500 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.65 per share, with a total value of $16,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,394.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Burke W. Whitman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Burke W. Whitman purchased 500 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $18,150.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,135. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.68. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OHI shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OHI. KBC Group NV raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 124.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 82,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 45,994 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $383,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 262.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 16,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

