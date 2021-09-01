Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Director Sells $3,340,000.00 in Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,826. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $1.88 on Wednesday, hitting $334.12. 10,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,476. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $290.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.55 and a twelve month high of $335.01.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SNPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

