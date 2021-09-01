Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) CTO Jason Wudi Sells 4,371 Shares

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) CTO Jason Wudi sold 4,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $152,985.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jason Wudi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Jason Wudi sold 2,559 shares of Jamf stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $89,692.95.

BATS JAMF traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.15. The company had a trading volume of 441,029 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average of $34.40.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.05 million. Jamf’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JAMF. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Jamf in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Jamf in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jamf in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jamf in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 1,699.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

