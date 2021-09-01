Analyzing OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) and Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK)

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) and Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for OFG Bancorp and Origin Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OFG Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Origin Bancorp 0 0 3 1 3.25

Origin Bancorp has a consensus target price of $45.67, indicating a potential upside of 11.03%. Given Origin Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Origin Bancorp is more favorable than OFG Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.7% of OFG Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of Origin Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of OFG Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Origin Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

OFG Bancorp has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Bancorp has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OFG Bancorp and Origin Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFG Bancorp 21.14% 12.84% 1.28% Origin Bancorp 27.60% 12.81% 1.14%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OFG Bancorp and Origin Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFG Bancorp $597.70 million 2.07 $74.33 million $1.47 16.29 Origin Bancorp $293.35 million 3.30 $36.36 million $1.55 26.54

OFG Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Origin Bancorp. OFG Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Origin Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

OFG Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Origin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. OFG Bancorp pays out 21.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Origin Bancorp pays out 33.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. OFG Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Origin Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. OFG Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Origin Bancorp beats OFG Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans. The Wealth Management segment involves in financial planning, money management and investment banking, brokerage services, insurance sales activity, corporate and individual trust and retirement services, and retirement plan administration services. The Treasury segment encompasses all its asset and liability management activities, such as purchases and sales of investment securities, interest rate risk management, derivatives, and borrowings. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfers. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ruston, LA.

