Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) CEO Paul E. Smithers Sells 3,954 Shares

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $984,546.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

IIPR stock traded up $5.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,910. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.40 and a beta of 1.44. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.50 and a 12-month high of $248.68. The company has a quick ratio of 165.60, a current ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.66.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 112.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IIPR. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.13.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

