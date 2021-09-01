Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) to Announce -$0.53 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) will announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ontrak’s earnings. Ontrak posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 165%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ontrak will report full-year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($0.66). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ontrak.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%.

OTRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley downgraded Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

In other news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $182,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $353,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 413,987 shares of company stock worth $11,087,277. 53.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Ontrak by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,036,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,754,000 after buying an additional 131,294 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 623,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,769 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ontrak in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,181,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Ontrak by 279.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 275,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 203,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ontrak by 596.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 197,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OTRK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,939. Ontrak has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ontrak (OTRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.