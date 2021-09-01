Short Interest in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Rises By 19.0%

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 844,500 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the July 29th total of 709,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, COO Joshua W. Lemaire bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.53 per share, for a total transaction of $89,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 517 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $28,435.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,627 shares of company stock worth $1,189,865 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after buying an additional 76,977 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 84,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 13,404 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 10,149 shares during the period. 71.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MEG stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.80. 1,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,825. Montrose Environmental Group has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $59.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.67.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MEG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.61.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

