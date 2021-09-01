Short Interest in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Grows By 19.2%

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the July 29th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised OFS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised OFS Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on OFS Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OFS Capital during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OFS Capital during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OFS Capital during the second quarter valued at $121,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in OFS Capital by 542.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in OFS Capital during the second quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.53. The stock had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,168. OFS Capital has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $141.26 million, a P/E ratio of 2.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.87.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 125.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that OFS Capital will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 95.65%.

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

