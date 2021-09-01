Teza Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 163.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,047 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IRM. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 124,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 31,482 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.29. 20,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,608. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $47.82.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

IRM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Kris Halvorsen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $86,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $160,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $334,779. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

