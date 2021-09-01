Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Short Interest Update

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the July 29th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 572,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGH. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Textainer Group by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,020,000 after purchasing an additional 133,354 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Textainer Group by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,886,000 after purchasing an additional 132,818 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Textainer Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,470,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Textainer Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,199,000 after acquiring an additional 130,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Textainer Group by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 112,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Textainer Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

TGH stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.38. 3,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,090. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.38. Textainer Group has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $37.88.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.29. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 29.87%. Equities analysts predict that Textainer Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

