Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 3,706 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,706 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $24,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after buying an additional 8,964,122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,251,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,029,000 after purchasing an additional 535,410 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,639 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,668,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,861,000 after purchasing an additional 666,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,520,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,928,000 after buying an additional 132,329 shares in the last quarter. 38.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $293.41. 501,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,167,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $366.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.20. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.20 and a 12 month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZM. UBS Group cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.91.

In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 12,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.14, for a total value of $4,904,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 315,492 shares of company stock worth $116,842,501. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

