Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS ARSSF remained flat at $$1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Assura has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05.
About Assura
See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.