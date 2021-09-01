Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARSSF remained flat at $$1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Assura has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05.

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

