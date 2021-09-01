Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 423.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,339,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000.

Shares of BURL traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $303.80. The stock had a trading volume of 14,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.56. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.99 and a 12-month high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $379.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.55.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

