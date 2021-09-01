RB Capital Management LLC Sells 88 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

RB Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $195.63 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.63 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $170.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

