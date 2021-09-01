Bbva USA Takes Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bbva USA bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 53,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 33.4% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 321,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,336,000 after acquiring an additional 17,235 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.3% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 48,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.07. 54,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,373,210. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.14 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.