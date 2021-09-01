Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.530-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.87 billion-$1.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.71.

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.02. 2,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.58.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson purchased 169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $48,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

