Safex Token (SFT) Price Hits $0.0028 on Top Exchanges

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last seven days, Safex Token has traded 71.5% lower against the dollar. One Safex Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safex Token has a market capitalization of $5.36 million and $3,055.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Safex Token alerts:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded down 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Safex Token Coin Profile

SFT is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official website is safex.io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SFTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Safex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.