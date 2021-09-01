Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on FLGZY shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, lowered Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Flughafen Zürich alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FLGZY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.55. 2,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,410. Flughafen Zürich has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $7.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.74.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Zürich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Zürich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.