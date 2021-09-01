H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Receives $31.34 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.34.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLUYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.67 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HLUYY remained flat at $$29.60 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.71. H. Lundbeck A/S has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $43.05.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.