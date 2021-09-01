$1.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $1.14. Nu Skin Enterprises posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $4.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.38 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.60.

In related news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $352,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,074,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,525 shares in the company, valued at $11,565,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,701,000 after acquiring an additional 416,378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,847,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,799,000 after acquiring an additional 269,360 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,068,000 after acquiring an additional 317,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,470,000 after acquiring an additional 267,575 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.00. 4,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,875. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.15. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $46.15 and a one year high of $63.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

