Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 79,039 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 493,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,039 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $28,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779,463 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,438,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,720,000 after buying an additional 589,802 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 18,170,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,831 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,343,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,402,000 after purchasing an additional 415,910 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on USB. Barclays increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Compass Point raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.37.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.42. 212,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,630,513. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $83.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.67. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.