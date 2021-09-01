Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $41,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lam Research by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,128,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $277,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 12.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 20.0% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.63.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,423,010. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LRCX stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $605.85. The company had a trading volume of 21,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $86.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $616.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $609.18. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $292.28 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.09%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

