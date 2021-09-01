Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 185,765 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,045,047 shares.The stock last traded at $10.31 and had previously closed at $10.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group upgraded Barclays to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from 210.00 to 220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Barclays to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.90%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 4,733.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 10.5% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 42,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays Company Profile (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

