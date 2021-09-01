Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 11,154 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 161,609 shares.The stock last traded at $9.73 and had previously closed at $9.71.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91.

Get Apollo Strategic Growth Capital alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APSG. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,493,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,197,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 258,669 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP increased its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 290.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 844,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 628,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P increased its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 645,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 204,349 shares during the last quarter. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.