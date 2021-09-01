Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Up 7.3%

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) shares shot up 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.35 and last traded at $47.10. 3,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 214,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.91.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. started coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.46 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Flywire during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flywire during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

