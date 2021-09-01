PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Short Interest Update

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the July 29th total of 109,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.9 days.

OTCMKTS:PXGYF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.20. 2,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,219. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12. PAX Global Technology has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.31.

PAX Global Technology Company Profile

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development and sale of electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products worldwide. Its E-payment terminal products include smart and traditional E-payment terminals, smart electronic cash register solutions, mobile E-payment terminals, and QR code E-payment terminals, as well as other accessories.

