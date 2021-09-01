CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Shares Gap Down to $27.22

CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.22, but opened at $26.59. CBTX shares last traded at $26.71, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get CBTX alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day moving average of $29.01. The company has a market capitalization of $661.72 million, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.30 million. CBTX had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 25.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBTX, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in CBTX by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CBTX by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CBTX by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CBTX by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CBTX by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

About CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX)

CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.