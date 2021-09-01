Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) Short Interest Update

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,900 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the July 29th total of 1,228,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 86.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SFRGF traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.75. The company had a trading volume of 12,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,929. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.18. Salvatore Ferragamo has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $23.35.
Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile
See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.