Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) Short Interest Update

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,900 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the July 29th total of 1,228,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 86.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFRGF traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.75. The company had a trading volume of 12,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,929. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.18. Salvatore Ferragamo has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $23.35.

Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

