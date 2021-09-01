Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Shares Gap Down to $13.75

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.75, but opened at $13.47. Pactiv Evergreen shares last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 898 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on PTVE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average is $14.91. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.50.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

In other Pactiv Evergreen news, CEO Michael Jack King bought 10,000 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $154,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

