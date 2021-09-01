Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.380-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$306 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.10 million.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.34. 140,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,469,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.09. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APPS shares. Maxim Group upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.06.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Turbine stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 83.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.91% of Digital Turbine worth $66,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

