Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Short Interest Up 28.1% in August

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the July 29th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

OTCMKTS:SAFRF remained flat at $$127.92 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,790. Safran has a 1 year low of $95.80 and a 1 year high of $158.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.66.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

