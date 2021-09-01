Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Short Interest Up 28.1% in August

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the July 29th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.
OTCMKTS:SAFRF remained flat at $$127.92 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,790. Safran has a 1 year low of $95.80 and a 1 year high of $158.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.66.
Safran Company Profile
