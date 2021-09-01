Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$36.33.

CU has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Utilities to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, Director Chad L. Gareau sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.12, for a total transaction of C$27,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at C$108,215.52.

CU stock traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$35.46. 140,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,130. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.46. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of C$29.96 and a 12 month high of C$37.00.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

