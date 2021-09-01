Segantii Capital Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in ACE Convergence Acquisition were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition in the first quarter worth $50,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition in the first quarter worth $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition in the first quarter worth $90,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ACEV remained flat at $$9.87 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,491. ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.22.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

