Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,757 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $34,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,487.24.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $5.83 on Wednesday, hitting $2,305.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,704. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,191.19 and a 200 day moving average of $2,284.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,589.00 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.82, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($10.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

