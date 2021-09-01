Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 19,785 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 209,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,785 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $31,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.02. 22,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $164.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.13 and its 200-day moving average is $149.30.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.69.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 121,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $19,376,106.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,725 shares in the company, valued at $595,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 4,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $773,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 299,212 shares of company stock valued at $47,679,186. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.