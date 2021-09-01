Analysts Anticipate Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.97. Advanced Energy Industries reported earnings per share of $1.66 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AEIS shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,717. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.93. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $125.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 8.02%.

Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

