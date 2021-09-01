Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $12,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,186,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,740,000 after purchasing an additional 693,188 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,725,000. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in Prologis by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 315,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,433,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,377,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Prologis by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PLD traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,809. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $135.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.20.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

