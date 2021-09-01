Brokerages Set Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Target Price at $85.78

Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.78.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE SYY traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.12. 3,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,158. Sysco has a 1 year low of $53.85 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.64 and its 200-day moving average is $78.80. The company has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sysco will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.56%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Sysco by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 68.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

