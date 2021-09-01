NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $34.58 earnings per share.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $97.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.13 and a 200 day moving average of $106.78. The stock has a market cap of $65.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.42. NetEase has a twelve month low of $77.97 and a twelve month high of $134.33.

Get NetEase alerts:

NTES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CLSA lowered their price target on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HSBC reduced their price objective on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.