Clarius Group LLC Increases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,545 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,524,029 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $336,413,000 after purchasing an additional 312,730 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 510,337 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,080,000 after purchasing an additional 21,525 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $227,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 75.4% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,338 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

COP traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,774,170. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.58. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $74.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.32%.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.81.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

